Fred Lanza, former Pue- blo resident, passed away in Laguna Niguel, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 8. Son of Fred and Rose Lanza, Fred was a former resident of Pueblo and attended school in the Pueblo County school system through graduation from South High School. Upon grad-uation he enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he received a degree in engineering. After moving to Colorado Springs, he was employed in the engineering department at Holly Sugar where he worked until his retirement. He later moved to Laguna Niguel where he and his wife, Angelina, have lived for the past several years. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose; his two older brothers, Dominic and Emilio; and his first wife, Eraine. He is survived by his wife, Angelina; his stepdaughter, Franc; his sister, June; his nephew, Jim Lanza; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 21, 2020.
