Fred Rodriguez


09/09/1942 - 03/20/2020
Fred Rodriguez Obituary
Fred L. Rodriguez, 77,
passed away March 20, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born Sept. 9, 1942, to John and Hope Rodriguez, who preceded him in death; along with brothers, Jerry and Kenneth Rodriguez. He was in the Marine Corp., serving six years, and a rank of E-4. He enjoyed going to church. He loved watching his grandkids play sports, helping others and devoting himself to his beloved wife. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Arlene (Garcia) Rodriguez; chil-dren, Terry (Randy) Gar-biso, Barbara Montoya, and Chuck Montoya; 12 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions, services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
