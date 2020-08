100, passed away peacefully Aug. 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1920, in Walsenburg, Colo., to the union of John and Rose (Lucero) Roybal. Both preceded her in death; along with her husband, Fred Galves; her sons, Orlando and John Valdez; son-in-law, Thomas Hewitt; and several sib-lings. Freda had strong faith and instilled that along with education into her family. Her children were her world. She was an excellent cook, had a beautiful garden, enjoyed dancing and crochet. Freda is survived by her children, Priscilla Hewitt, Cynthia Pacheco, Kenneth Galves, Theresa (Vincent Cruz) Martinez, Irene (Frank) Atencio and Ruben Galves; 23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Friday, St. Leander Church. Interment, Moun-tain View Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com