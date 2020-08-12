1/1
Freda Galves
02/22/20 - 08/05/2020
Freda Galves, 100, passed away peacefully Aug. 5, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1920, in Walsenburg, Colo., to the union of John and Rose (Lucero) Roybal. Both preceded her in death; along with her husband, Fred Galves; her sons, Orlando and John Valdez; son-in-law, Thomas Hewitt; and several sib-lings. Freda had strong faith and instilled that along with education into her family. Her children were her world. She was an excellent cook, had a beautiful garden, enjoyed dancing and crochet. Freda is survived by her children, Priscilla Hewitt, Cynthia Pacheco, Kenneth Galves, Theresa (Vincent Cruz) Martinez, Irene (Frank) Atencio and Ruben Galves; 23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Friday, St. Leander Church. Interment, Moun-tain View Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

