Frederic A. Olivas Jr.,
- 56, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Theresa (Garcia) and Frederic Olivas Sr. Fred is survived by his wife, Stephanie Gallegos Olivas; stepchildren, Pete (Raylene), Valerie (Phil) and Georgette (Chase); sib-lings, David (Pat), Louie, Gloria, Sil (Carmen), Frank (Maria), Sue (Mela) and Robert; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two fur babies, Nala and Simba. Fred was a member of the local Laborers Union No. 578. His job allowed him to be part of the construction of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, additions to both St. Mary-Corwin and Parkview medical centers and the Chemical Depot. Fred enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, he loved to dance and listen to jazz and Mexican music, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. Monday, immediately followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m, Romero Chapel. Public viewing prior to services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2019