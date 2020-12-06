Frederick Lawrence Montoya Sr.,
69, pas- sed away Nov. 29, 2020, virtually surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 12, 1951, and raised by his amazing (grand)parents, Andres and Rita (Gallegos) Montoya. Both preceded him in death along with the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Gloria Dorothy (Gutierrez) Mon-toya; his sisters, Rita and Maxine; and brothers, Johnny and Don. Fred graduated from Centennial High School, received his electronics assembler certification from Pueblo Community College and served in the United States Army. He retired from CF&I Steel Corporation and was a boxing coach for many years. To know Fred was to love him. He was known as the "life of the party" and at any gathering, was the one whom you could count on to dance from beginning to end. He lived in orange and blue, always rooting for his Denver Broncos with a beer in his left hand. He loved the dog races, horse races and never missed the Kentucky Derby. We believe his middle name should have been "Trifecta". If you were ever called a "chicken dirty" or lucky enough to get a V-8, you were considered very special to him. He absolutely loved his bride, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There are not enough words to describe the joy he brought to anyone he met with his fun-loving self. You never left without a smile when it came to Fred. Fred is survived by his children, Freddie (Chris-tina Santistevan) Montoya Jr., Bryan Montoya, Misty (William) Norton-Stewart and Lori (Danny) Beltran; brothers and sisters, Joe, Ralph, Andy, Joann, Cecilia, Ruth, Bobby, Carmen, Gloria, Lene and Juanita; 11 grandchildren who he adored and three great-grandchildren with one on the way; all his proud pups, Wedo and Patas; and many extended friends and family who will miss him dearly. Family will be hosting a private burial service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.