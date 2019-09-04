Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Romero Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Imperial Memorial Gardens

Gabrial Garcia

Gabrial Garcia Obituary
Gabrial Garcia, 30, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sep. 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents. Gabrial is survived by his parents, Danita Johnson and Mark Trujillo; siblings, Courtney (Nieves) Trujillo, Marcus Trujillo and Michael (Kaylee) Johnson; grandparents, Dan and Dolores Garcia, Fred (Bernice) Trujillo and Sarah (Bob) Trujillo; three nephews; one niece; numerous aunts and uncles; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. Interment immediately following service, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019
