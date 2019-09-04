|
Gabrial Garcia, 30, of
- Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sep. 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents. Gabrial is survived by his parents, Danita Johnson and Mark Trujillo; siblings, Courtney (Nieves) Trujillo, Marcus Trujillo and Michael (Kaylee) Johnson; grandparents, Dan and Dolores Garcia, Fred (Bernice) Trujillo and Sarah (Bob) Trujillo; three nephews; one niece; numerous aunts and uncles; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. Interment immediately following service, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019