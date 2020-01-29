|
|
Gail "GG" Stupar, 84, of
- Pueblo, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 10, 1935, she was the daughter of Duward and Zola Litton. Gail is reunited with her loving husband, Rudy; daughter, Michelle; granddaughters, Julianna, Tammy and Lorretta; great-grandkids, Isiah and Miley; and brothers, Don, Jack and Dude. She is survived by her children, Kim, Tracie, Kellie, Begi (Carl), Rudy Jr. (Kathy), Rennie "Kip" and Jack; son-in-law, Val; numerous grandkids, great-grand-kids and great-great-grandkids; sister, Mary Lou; and dogs, Sugar and Sweet Pea. She was one of a kind, had a beautiful heart, a great sense of humor and was very loving. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Imperial Funeral Home. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at George McCarthy Memorial Chapel, 400 Broadway. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020