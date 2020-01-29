Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
George McCarthy Memorial Chapel
400 Broadway
View Map

Gail "GG" Stupar


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail "GG" Stupar Obituary
Gail "GG" Stupar, 84, of
Pueblo, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 10, 1935, she was the daughter of Duward and Zola Litton. Gail is reunited with her loving husband, Rudy; daughter, Michelle; granddaughters, Julianna, Tammy and Lorretta; great-grandkids, Isiah and Miley; and brothers, Don, Jack and Dude. She is survived by her children, Kim, Tracie, Kellie, Begi (Carl), Rudy Jr. (Kathy), Rennie "Kip" and Jack; son-in-law, Val; numerous grandkids, great-grand-kids and great-great-grandkids; sister, Mary Lou; and dogs, Sugar and Sweet Pea. She was one of a kind, had a beautiful heart, a great sense of humor and was very loving. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Imperial Funeral Home. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at George McCarthy Memorial Chapel, 400 Broadway. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -