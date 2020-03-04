Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
310 W. 11th St
Gail Sue Garn

Gail Sue Garn Obituary
Gail Sue Garn, 82,
passed away peacefully and calmly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the University Park Care Center in Pueblo, Colo. and under the support of Frontier Hospice. Survived by her husband, Dennis Garn; children, Deborah (David) Ayers Richard (Nile) Garn and Steven (Vickie) Garn; brothers, Donald Woodcock and Phillip Woodcock; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., with the Rev. Dr. Rick Calhoun officiating. Full notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 4, 2020
