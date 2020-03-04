|
|
Gail Sue Garn, 82,
- passed away peacefully and calmly on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the University Park Care Center in Pueblo, Colo. and under the support of Frontier Hospice. Survived by her husband, Dennis Garn; children, Deborah (David) Ayers Richard (Nile) Garn and Steven (Vickie) Garn; brothers, Donald Woodcock and Phillip Woodcock; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First United Methodist Church, 310 W. 11th St., with the Rev. Dr. Rick Calhoun officiating. Full notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 4, 2020