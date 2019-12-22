|
Gary J. Copp, 73, passed
- away Dec. 20, 2019, in Denver. Survived by children, Cassandra (Bryan) Cassity of Aurora, Kristopher (Heather) Rod of Las Vegas, Nev., Dr. Jeremy (Dr. Hima Joshi) Copp of San Diego, Calif., and Kyle Copp of Denver; and sister, Debbie (Joe) Bair of New Castle, Colo. Gary was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Pueblo, to Simon and Bessi Copp. Gary was a devoted Broncos fan and Denver area sports bar owner. He retired as the director of IT for Douglas County, City of Castle Rock, Colo. Graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at B'Nai Jacob Cemetery in Pueblo. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019