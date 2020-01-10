Home

Gary Dionese

Gary Dionese In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Gary Dean Dionese Jr.

Safely Home
I am home in heaven,
dear ones.
Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is a perfect joy and beauty
In the everlasting light.
All the pain and grief
is over,
Every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely home in heaven
at last.
There is work still waiting for you,
So you must not
idly stand,
Do it now, while life remaineth . . .
You shall rest in God's own land.
When that work is all completed,
He will gently call you Home;
Oh, the rapture of that meeting
Oh, the joy to see you come!

Author Unknown

Loved and Missed by,
Mom, Dad, Brothers Tony and Mike, Nieces,
Nephews and extended Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 10, 2020
