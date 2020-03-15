Home




Gary Eugene Leatherman
Jr., 45,
of Com-merce City, formerly of Pueblo, passed away on March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Virginia Hutchins; and aunt, Roxi Thompson. He is survived by his children, Nikki Salazar-Leatherman, MariJane Salazar-Leatherman, Rylee Leatherman and Maddison Leatherman; father, Gary Leatherman Sr.; mother, Lucrista Case; special friend, Anna Marie Salazar. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
