Gary Lee White
Gary Lee White

Gary Lee White, 69, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo., to Betty and Albert White. Preceded in death by mother; and sister, Sharon Bouzos. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Cheryle (Frank) Garcia, Michelle (Jeff) Sterling, Kevin (Bonnie) White; grandchildren, Brianna (Jessee), Courtney (Aaron), Lexi, Logan, Peyton and Rylee; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Paislee, Addilyn and Beckham; numerous other relatives and friends. Gary had a long career in law enforcement and was a proud member of the Pueblo Sheriff's Department for 13 years prior to his disability retirement. He loved spending time playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary enjoyed riding his Harley and watching the Denver Broncos and scary movies. Viewing, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Please wear a Harley or black shirt for the viewing. Funeral service, 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Fortino Blvd. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a 50-person limit at the funeral service. Entombment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. Livestreaming information to come. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
