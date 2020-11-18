Gary Lee White



Gary Lee White, 69, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo., to Betty and Albert White. Preceded in death by mother; and sister, Sharon Bouzos. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Cheryle (Frank) Garcia, Michelle (Jeff) Sterling, Kevin (Bonnie) White; grandchildren, Brianna (Jessee), Courtney (Aaron), Lexi, Logan, Peyton and Rylee; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Paislee, Addilyn and Beckham; numerous other relatives and friends. Gary had a long career in law enforcement and was a proud member of the Pueblo Sheriff's Department for 13 years prior to his disability retirement. He loved spending time playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary enjoyed riding his Harley and watching the Denver Broncos and scary movies. Viewing, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Please wear a Harley or black shirt for the viewing. Funeral service, 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Fortino Blvd. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a 50-person limit at the funeral service. Entombment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. Livestreaming information to come. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice.