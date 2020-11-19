1/
Gary Lee White
Gary Lee White. Viewing, 5:30 to 7 p.m., today, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Funeral service, 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Fortino Blvd. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is a 50-person limit at the funeral service. Entombment, Roselawn Cemetery. Livestream info: livestreaming can be accessed through Face-book. Go to Facebook, "like" Roselawn's page and livestreaming will be able to be viewed directly on Roselawn Funeral Home Facebook page. Online obituary and condolences at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 19, 2020.
