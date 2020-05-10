|
Gary Ortega, 44, passed
- away on May 2, 2020. He
- was preceded in death by his mother, Marina; and brother, Jesus. He is survived by his children, Cisco, Mari and Bryanna Ortega; grandchildren, Ava, Analaya, Xavier and Violet; mother of his children, Crystal Duran; brothers, Andres (Misty) Ortega and Adolph Garcia; sister, Sencery (Benny) King; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Gary was a devoted Denver Broncos fan who loved the outdoors and enjoyed cooking and barbequing. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Private family service with livestream through Facebook, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020