Gary W. Gettman
Gary W. Gettman was born on Nov. 18, 1933, in Lincoln, Neb., to Harold H. Gettman and Doris M. Gettman. Following his high school graduation, Gary joined the Army Airborne Division. It was after his time in the service that Gary met and married Catherine L. Gettman, together they made their life in Pueblo, Colo. During this time, he worked as an inventory manager for CF&I Steel Corp. Gary was an avid golfer and spent many happy hours perfecting his hobby and making friends along the way. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a kind father and a generous friend to those he leaves behind. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Harold H. Gettman; mother, Doris M. Gettman; brother, John C. Gettman; and sister, Jeanine M. Winter. He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. Gettman; and stepson, Edward A. Kreiser. Memorial contributions may be made to the APDA American Parkinson Disease Association in honor of Gary. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
