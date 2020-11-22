1/1
Gary W. Gettman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary W. Gettman

Gary W. Gettman was born on Nov. 18, 1933, in Lincoln, Neb., to Harold H. Gettman and Doris M. Gettman. Following his high school graduation, Gary joined the Army Airborne Division. It was after his time in the service that Gary met and married Catherine L. Gettman, together they made their life in Pueblo, Colo. During this time, he worked as an inventory manager for CF&I Steel Corp. Gary was an avid golfer and spent many happy hours perfecting his hobby and making friends along the way. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a kind father and a generous friend to those he leaves behind. Gary is preceded in death by his father, Harold H. Gettman; mother, Doris M. Gettman; brother, John C. Gettman; and sister, Jeanine M. Winter. He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. Gettman; and stepson, Edward A. Kreiser. Memorial contributions may be made to the APDA American Parkinson Disease Association in honor of Gary. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share a memory or condolence with Gary's family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
R.I.P. Pards, we played a lots of tournaments together, God's speed G.G. Scotty B
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved