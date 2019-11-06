Home

Gene Gibbens

Gene Gibbens Obituary
Gene A. Gibbens, 81, of
Pueblo, a 1957 graduate of Centennial High School and owner of Gibbens Mobile Concrete, passed away Oct 29, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Dorathea Gibbens; siblings, Joan Glick and Richard Gibbens; nieces, Dottie Walters and Katrina Sumey; grandson, Travis Wilson; and in-laws, Sam and Pauline Taravella. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Connie; daughters, Regina (Wade) Holder, Kimberly (Dennis) Medina; twin sister, Genevieve Poor; in-laws, Judi Gibbens, Joe and Ruth Taravella, Annette and Dan Daurio; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grand- children; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Special thanks to the staff at Columbine Chateau Aspenwood Assisted Living as well as the staff at Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers and food memorial contributions may be made in Gene's memory to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Church. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo
.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019
