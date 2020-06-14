Geneva Duncan
05/16/1924 - 06/05/2020
Geneva Eloise Duncan. Born on May 16, 1924, in Florence, Colo., passed away June 5, 2020. She was a longtime Pueblo resident, retiring from CF&I Steel. She is survived by her sons, Gregg (Sherry) and Mark (Teresa); grandchildren, Ken (Jennifer), Candace (Michael), Pamela (Kris), Brian (Ash-lee), Tyler, Grant and Natalie; numerous nieces, nephews and 14 great-grandchildren. The youngest of 12 children, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; parents; all of her siblings; and her eldest son, Steve (Masae). Memorial service, 11 a.m., June 20, 2020, at the Imperial Gardens chapel, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
