Geneva Eloise Duncan. Born on May 16, 1924, in Florence, Colo., passed away June 5, 2020. She was a longtime Pueblo resident, retiring from CF&I Steel. She is survived by her sons, Gregg (Sherry) and Mark (Teresa); grandchildren, Ken (Jennifer), Candace (Michael), Pamela (Kris), Brian (Ash-lee), Tyler, Grant and Natalie; numerous nieces, nephews and 14 great-grandchildren. The youngest of 12 children, Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; parents; all of her siblings; and her eldest son, Steve (Masae). Memorial service, 11 a.m., June 20, 2020, at the Imperial Gardens chapel, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo.



