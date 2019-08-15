|
- 72 years old, passed away Aug. 6, in Pueblo. George was born to Ben and Josie (Garcia) Archuleta in Wagon Mound, N.M., on Nov. 2, 1946. He is survived by brothers, Ben Archuleta, of Denver, Joe (Sue) Archuleta of Castle Rock, Ernie (Sandy) Archuleta, Cinda Rodriguez, Felipe Arch-uleta of Calififornia, Irene Archuleta, Charles and Linda Archuleta, Tobias Archuleta, Arthur Archuleta, Cecila (Adolph Maes) and Rosie (Owen) Archuleta of Pueblo. He was predeceased in death by his loving parents; sister, Theresa; brother, Eddie; nephew, Adolph Maes; niece, Jolene Aragon; and brother-in-law, Ambrose Rodriguez. He was born on the family's ranch. In 1952, when George was almost 6 years old, the young family moved to Pueblo, where his dad gained employment at CF&I. His mother, Josie, had her hands full at home raising George and his then five siblings. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and began his career path at S.H. Kress before graduating. He enlisted in the Army March 1966 to 1968. His service to his country had a positive impact on George. After discharge, he continued working at Kress where he became a district manager, mostly in the San Francisco area. After 25 years, he retired and returned to Pueblo to be near his father and family. During retirement, he did volunteer work for Latin Behavioral in California for a decade and did some extensive traveling, enjoyed his music and bicycling. The family is holding a memorial service to honor George's memory on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery's Veteran Section. Full obituary can be seen at roselawnpueblo.org.
