George Hamilton Jr., 95, passed away on Nov. 24. An Army veteran, George received a Silver Star, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart for his service in World War II. George was preceded in death by his father, his mother and his sister. George is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eda; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo, CO 81005



