PASTOR GEORGE MONTOYA

PASTOR GEORGE MONTOYA In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Pastor George Montoya
First Birthday in Heaven
You left this
world so quickly
We still wonder why
For the saddest part of all
You never said goodbye.
You left us so
many memories
to us you were so dear
No matter when
we needed you
We always found you near.
You gave us all
you had to give
Gifts both big and small
But most of all
you gave us LOVE
The greatest gift of all.
Always on our mind
and forever in our hearts.
We miss you so much.
Your wife, children,
grandchildren and family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 23, 2019
