|
|
IN MEMORIAM
George Montoya
"Our Grandpa George's First Year In Heaven"
You were someone very special and could be counted on
in times of need.
You could be trusted to keep a secret,
also always available
and willing to listen.
You were more than
generous with your time, advice and kind words.
You were honest, loyal, loving and compassionate,
a true man of God who loved us unconditionally.
Grandpa, we could always depend on you, we appreciated you beyond words.
We will cherish you
in our hearts forever.
In essence, our grandpa was the greatest blessing we have ever had.
Your loving grandchildren:
Laila, Mia, Gavey, Raul, Neiko and King
Grandpa,
May the winds of Heaven blow softly in your ear
to say,
We love you, miss you and wish you were here today.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 6, 2020