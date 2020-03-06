|
|
IN MEMORIAM
George Montoya
Missing you, Dad
It's been the hardest
thing to lose you
You meant so much to us
But you are
in our hearts, Dad
That's where
you'll always be
We know that
heaven called you
But we wish
you could have stayed
At least the memories
we have of you
They will never fade
We did not want
to lose you
But you did not go alone
Because a part
of us went with you
When Heaven called
you home.
So, just remember
one thing:
We are not apart
You're with us in
our memories
And in our broken hearts.
We love you, Dad
Melissa and Georgie
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 6, 2020