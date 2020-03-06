|
|
IN MEMORIAM
George Montoya
11/23/1957 - 3/6/2019
The Day God
Took You Home
A million times
I've needed you
A million times I've cried
If love alone
could have saved you
You never
would have died.
In life I loved you dearly
In death I love you still
In my heart
you hold a place
No one else can ever fill.
It broke my heart
to lose you
But you didn't go alone
Part of me went with you
The day God
took you home.
You were my
one and only.
Love,
Your wife, Tracy
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 6, 2020