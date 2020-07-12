George Randy "Poncho" Sisneros, 49, of Pueblo passed away on July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, George Sisneros; and mother, Pauline Sisneros. He is survived by his children, George Sisneros III, Elijah and Danea; brothers, Daniel (Monica), Nevin, and Carlos; sister Lisa (Mike) Santistevan; special friend, Anne Cabello; numerous family and friends. He loved the Broncos and riding his bike. Most of all, he loved spending time with family. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.



