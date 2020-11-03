George Stefanich
George Stefanich, 91, passed away Oct. 24, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Williams; grandchildren, Geoff, Tori, Warren Williams; sister-in-law, Virginia; five nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Stefanich; brothers, William "Bill" and John Stefanich; sister-in-law, Betty. George served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and worked as a custodian for Pueblo School District 60 for many years before retiring. He will be missed by all who knew him. Private services. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com