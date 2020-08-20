George W. Martin Sr.,
92, passed away in Pueblo, Colo., on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born in Calumet, Okla. on July 5, 1928. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Roscover, in 1949, and had four children. He was married 42 years until her passing, later marrying Naomi West. He retired from the Pueblo Fire Department as a Captain in 1979, worked as a mechanic at Grand Rental, and was a dedicated leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed square dancing and touched many lives in the community. He is survived by a daughter, Carol Lile (Louis) of Pueblo; sons, George Martin Jr. (Helen) of Denver and Thaddeus Martin of Pueblo; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mary Ann; Naomi; and a baby daughter. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, George's service will be a graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Imperial Gardens Cemetery Last Supper section.