1/2
George W. Martin Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Martin Sr., 92, passed away in Pueblo, Colo., on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born in Calumet, Okla. on July 5, 1928. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Roscover, in 1949, and had four children. He was married 42 years until her passing, later marrying Naomi West. He retired from the Pueblo Fire Department as a Captain in 1979, worked as a mechanic at Grand Rental, and was a dedicated leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed square dancing and touched many lives in the community. He is survived by a daughter, Carol Lile (Louis) of Pueblo; sons, George Martin Jr. (Helen) of Denver and Thaddeus Martin of Pueblo; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Mary Ann; Naomi; and a baby daughter. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, George's service will be a graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Imperial Gardens Cemetery Last Supper section. www.tgmccarthy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Imperial Gardens Cemetery Last Supper section
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved