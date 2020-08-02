George Williams
George Williams was born to Ora and Ruby Williams in Lexington, Maine, on Feb. 22, 1924. He grew up with his mother on a farm in Maine and then joined his father in Boston to go to high school. George was drafted into the Army Air Corps to fight in World War II. He underwent basic training in Miami Beach and was later sent for training at the Pueblo Air Base. In Pueblo, he met his future wife Maree Burnham at the skating rink on Northern Ave. He approached her on a dare by other trainees and they skated together. In 1944, George entered duty in England, flying 30 combat missions. George flew exclusively on B-24 "Liberators," which led to his lifelong interest in those planes. George participated in the "Battle of the Bulge," flying three missions on three days in a row. At the conclusion of his service, the Air Force recognized him with an Air Medal and four oak leaf clusters. George returned to the U.S. in February 1945, spending his 21st birthday on the ship coming home. He landed in Boston and on March 22 married Maree there. After the war, George started as an apprentice at the CF&I for $1.09 an hour. He was a proud union member, even during the 6-month strike in the mid-1960's when he supported his family as a house painter. He continued to work there for 42 years until he retired. George and Maree have two children, Anna (who died in 2016) and Howard. George and Maree were happily married for 63 years until Maree's death in 2008. George became a member of the Pueblo First Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Maree. He is also an active member of the Pueblo Weisbrod Air Museum for the B-24 planes that he flew. George was a kind and very loving man, who will be missed by all. More information about George's life is available at www.tgmccarthy.com