Georgia A Waugh,
96, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. She is survived by her children Elaine Janoski and Alan Waugh; seven grandchildren; 12 great grand- children. Georgia was preceded in death by her children, Eddie Waugh and Darlene Dickerson. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for the care of our mother and grandmother for all these years. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, Family Worship Center, livestream of service, www.fwc.life.com
. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, wwww.Imperialfuneals.com