|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Georgia Garcia
Mom, it's been three years
without you.
We miss your
beautiful smile
and your loving guidance.
Thank you for your
sacrifices, love and
devotion to your family.
You were the best role model by showing us hard work pays off
and family comes first.
Realizing now, we were the richest family in town by your love alone.
In our hearts your memory will forever linger.
Love,
Al (Dianne),
Steve (Tammy),
John (Tracy), Nina,
your grandchildren
and Nava Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 8, 2019