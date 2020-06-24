Georgia Orcutt

Or Copy this URL to Share

Georgia Delsi Orcutt, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ray Valdez; sons, Ray and Jim Orcutt; grandsons, Joey, Jarrod and Jaxson Orcutt; and granddaugh-ter, Avery Bennett. Private family service with Livestream through Face-book, 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Flower arrangements may be sent to Romero Family Funeral Home.



