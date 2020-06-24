Georgia Orcutt

Georgia Delsi Orcutt, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ray Valdez; sons, Ray and Jim Orcutt; grandsons, Joey, Jarrod and Jaxson Orcutt; and granddaugh-ter, Avery Bennett. Private family service with Livestream through Face-book, 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Flower arrangements may be sent to Romero Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.