Georgia Orcutt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Delsi Orcutt, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ray Valdez; sons, Ray and Jim Orcutt; grandsons, Joey, Jarrod and Jaxson Orcutt; and granddaugh-ter, Avery Bennett. Private family service with Livestream through Face-book, 2 p.m. Friday, followed by Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Flower arrangements may be sent to Romero Family Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved