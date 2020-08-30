Georgia Perkins

Georgia I. Perkins,
98, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jamie Bateman; son-in-law, James Bateman; her loving family and friends; and her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Perkins; and their daughter, Kay E. Bateman. Georgia loved socializing with her friends and family over a meal, being in nature and camping. Visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Imp-erial Funeral Home. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com
.