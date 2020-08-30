1/1
Georgia Perkins
Georgia I. Perkins, 98, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. She is survived by her granddaughter, Jamie Bateman; son-in-law, James Bateman; her loving family and friends; and her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Perkins; and their daughter, Kay E. Bateman. Georgia loved socializing with her friends and family over a meal, being in nature and camping. Visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Imp-erial Funeral Home. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
