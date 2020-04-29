|
Gerald L. Mullins, born
- the youngest child of a miner, general store owner, and the postmaster, Gerald "Moon" Mullins, also knick-named by his grandmother and known in the Cotopaxi community as "Puggy". He was born on June 24, 1934, in the family home in Cotopaxi, Colo., to Hugh Patrick and Orilee Mullins. With his family and friends, he grew up in this tiny community playing and hunting deer in the surrounding hills and fishing in the Arkansas River. Moon graduated from Cotopaxi High School in 1952, and he always bragged to his kids about being third in his class. It was years before we realized there were only three in his class. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force spending the better part of his four year stint in Tucson, Ariz., as a radio and electronics engineer. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, Moon returned to Colorado and enrolled at Adams Sate College where he studied history and education. During his senior year in college, he completed his student teaching at Cotopaxi High before graduating college in 1960. Having met the love of his life while teaching her in high school, Moon and Phyllis (Adams) were married that same year. Over the years, they lived in Bailey, Gunnison and Monte Vista, Colo., where they worked, raised their three kids, owned and operated a fabric store as well as Moon's Pro Shop. In retirement, they traveled across the country, wintered for years in Arizona to play golf and went to Ireland. Eventually, they settled in Colorado City, Colo. Moon loved playing golf with his lovely wife, friends and family; playing Bridge, and going to the mountains. He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, and taught his son, daughters and grandchildren to love the outdoors as well. As a historian, Moon also loved researching and writing about Cotopaxi and his family history. Mostly, though, with his wife, he loved his family. They put a million miles on their car traveling to all of their grandkid's sporting events. He and Phyllis loved watching all of them compete and rarely missed one of their competitions. Moon went to heaven to be with his wife on April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and his wife. He is survived by his children, Kana (Greg) Condon, Katrina (Albert) Francis and Monte (Stacie) Mullins; as well as her grandchildren, Chase (Jill), Kyle (Tammi) and Heath (Katy) Francis, Luke and Arika Condon, Taelor (Brandon) Sanchez, Clay and Faithe. Moon is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Jessa, Brady and Rynlee Francis. Also surviving him are siblings, Idell Clark and Glenn Mullins; in addition to many much loved nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Friends of Hollydot at P.O. Box 19621, Colorado City, CO 81019 or the Joni Fair Hospice House at 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Date and location of services will be announced later. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 29, 2020