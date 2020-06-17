Gerald Mullins

Gerald "Moon" Mullins. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., there will be a Celebration of Life for Gerald "Moon" Mullins, or as Moon put it, his farewell party. It will be a graveside service at the Cotopaxi Cemetery followed by lunch and fellowship at the Cotopaxi Church in Cotopaxi, Colo. Donations may be made to Friends of Hollydot at P.O. Box 19621, Colo-rado City, CO 81019 or the Joni Fair Hospice House at 1207 Pueblo Boulevard Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Flowers can be sent in care of Monte Mullins, 918 Fourth St., Alamosa, CO. Moon's obituary can be read on-line at www.davismortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 17, 2020.