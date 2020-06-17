Gerald Mullins
Gerald "Moon" Mullins. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., there will be a Celebration of Life for Gerald "Moon" Mullins, or as Moon put it, his farewell party. It will be a graveside service at the Cotopaxi Cemetery followed by lunch and fellowship at the Cotopaxi Church in Cotopaxi, Colo. Donations may be made to Friends of Hollydot at P.O. Box 19621, Colo-rado City, CO 81019 or the Joni Fair Hospice House at 1207 Pueblo Boulevard Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Flowers can be sent in care of Monte Mullins, 918 Fourth St., Alamosa, CO. Moon's obituary can be read on-line at www.davismortuary.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
