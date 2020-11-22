1/1
Gerald Putnam
05/12/1931 - 11/16/2020
Gerald Russell Putnam, 89, born in Northport, Mich., on May 12, 1931, to parents Otis and Vera Putnam, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Marilee; two brothers; and one sister. Survived by wife of 68 years, Iva Lee; and daughter and son-in-law, Sondra and Daniel Cooper. Gerald graduated from Northport High School and spent four years in the Air Force. He worked for General Motors in the A.C. Spark Plug division as a machinist and machine repairman for 30 years. Gerald retired to Pueblo, Colo., in 1986, and spent his retirement years volunteering at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, Chamber of Commerce, Cen-ter for American Values and others. Private ser-vices. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or a church of your choice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
