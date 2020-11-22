Gerald Russell Putnam,
89, born in Northport, Mich., on May 12, 1931, to parents Otis and Vera Putnam, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Marilee; two brothers; and one sister. Survived by wife of 68 years, Iva Lee; and daughter and son-in-law, Sondra and Daniel Cooper. Gerald graduated from Northport High School and spent four years in the Air Force. He worked for General Motors in the A.C. Spark Plug division as a machinist and machine repairman for 30 years. Gerald retired to Pueblo, Colo., in 1986, and spent his retirement years volunteering at the Weisbrod Aircraft Museum, Chamber of Commerce, Cen-ter for American Values and others. Private ser-vices. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or a church of your choice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.