Gerald Randolph

Gerald L. Randolph (Jerry), 81, passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Janet Gant; parents, Roy W. Randolph and Patricia A. Sullivan; and grandparents, Thomas and Anna Sullivan. Survived by wife, Linda Randolph; children, Chris-tianne (Ken) Volk, Kerry (Dennis) Prater and Patricia (Dan) Klein; sister, Charron (Paul) Schoenberger; stepchildren, Don (Kim) Pavlin and Deanna (Eric) Westerby; grandchildren, Holly (Chris) Martin, Sean (Brittany Romero) Surniak, Westley Wisdom, Randolph Wisdom, Michelle (Andrew) Bis-choff, Elizabeth (Nathan) Neathery, Amanda Waterman, Samantha Waterman and Cody (Mel) Waterman; and 21 great-grandchildren. Jerry retired from the CF&I wire mill, also working for Davis Wire. He was an avid golfer. In his retirement, he became an ordained minister, working closely with Pueblo's homeless population at the Wayside Mission and serving meals to the homeless every Thanksgiving and Christmas until his health failed. Service will be held at Parkhill Baptist Church, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020. The service will be livestreamed. Please visit T.G. McCarthy's web-site for the livestream web address. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, no reception will take place. Cards may be sent to 957 Woodleaf Dr. Pueblo West, CO 81007. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jerry's name to Parkinson's Research or to Children's Hospital in Denver. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.