Geraldine Blazich
03/07/1933 - 11/20/2020
Geraldine F. (Yoxey) Blazich, 87, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. She was born to Ludwig and Mary (Germ) Yoxey on March 7, 1933. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert F. Blazich; parents; special aunt, Sylvia Kochevar; brother, Richard Yoxey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elsie (Morgan) Zupancic, Lorraine (Benny) Glach, Mary (Bobby) Pechek; sister-in-law, Judy Yoxey; grandson, Gary Jr.; and great-grandson, Mikey. Survived by her children, Scott Blazich, Gary Blazich (Liza Ferns), and Janet Blazich (Da-vid) Bryant; grandchildren, Robert (Sheri), Jennifer, Michael, Chris-topher, Rachel (Ness) and Heather; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Kenzie, Holly, Tucker and Nolan; bro-ther, Ronald W. Yoxey; devoted sister, Evelyn Matkins; and numerous special nieces, nephews and godchildren. Born and raised in Pueblo, she graduated from Cen-tral High School in 1950 and then worked for the Colorado State Hospital. After the birth of her children, she was a full-time mother and the heart and center of her family. She later worked in the office of Elks Lodge No. 90 and for many years in the ticket office at the Colorado State Fair. Gerry was a devoted Catholic and a lifelong member of St. Mary Church. She was extremely proud of her Slovenian heritage, a member of the Western Slavonic Association and Preseren Glee Club. Gerry was a loyal and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and godmother. She continually instilled the importance of family through her selflessness and generosity. Her and Bob's home was the nucleus of family gatherings where many cherished memories were made. She loved, accepted and worried about her entire family. Although our hearts are heavy, we are comforted that she is no longer suffering. Special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Pueblo, especially her nurse, Charlene, the many other nurses and CNAs who assisted her, and her caregivers, Sonia and Obelia. And a heartfelt thanks to Margaret Tru-jillo who continued to make her look beautiful every week over these past five years. Donations may be made to charity of choice. Due to COVID-19, private family services. Online condolences, www.Montgomerysteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
