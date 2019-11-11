Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Geraldine Cason


1942 - 2019
Geraldine Cason Obituary
Geraldine "Jerri" Cason,
77, was born July 8, 1942, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and departed this life on Nov. 10, 2019. Survived by her husband, Bob; sons, Craig (Kris) and Todd (Lanchi); granddaughter, Briana (Cesar) Paredes; and grandsons, Caleb and Bryce. Preceded in death by parents, S. Clifford and Stella Oshanek; and twin sister, Jacqueline Oshanek. Jerri came to the United States at a young age and was a member of East High School's first graduating class. She received both a B.A. and M.A. degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She was a teacher at Haaff, Columbian and Baca elementary schools, as well as an adjunct instructor at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Jerri was a very devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Parkhill Baptist Church and the Community Bible Study. Her love and devotion will be greatly missed by her family. The family is very appreciative of the loving care provided by Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Final resting place, Mountain View Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of food or flowers, contributions may be made to Parkhill Baptist Church or Joni Fair Hospice House. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
