Geraldine F. Williams,
67, lifetime Pueblo-an. She was born July 20, 1953, to James and Ernestine Williams both preceded her in death; along with her brother, Dudley B. Williams. Geraldine was a highly sought after hairstylist in her younger years. She loved going to church, making jewelry, tending to her garden and visiting with friends. Geraldine is survived by her son, Darius Williams; siblings, Kathryn and James "Jimmy" Wiliams; several grandchildren to include Emonie and Donovan; three great-grand- children; special nieces, Zenia, Nashira; great- niece and nephew, Zyah and Myles; her little companion, "Bonnie". At her request cremation, no formal services at this time. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com