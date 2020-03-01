|
Geraldine Nancy Lee
age 79, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Servero and Mercedes Lucero, and at the age of 5 years old, moved to Pueblo, Colo., where she attended Central High School. She married her first love, Raymond W. Martinez, on Feb. 16, 1963, who preceded her in death in 1995. Nancy, as all knew her, loved to love and to be loved. She was a cross between Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, but her true beauty was her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gave throughout her life. In her spare time, her passion was collecting antiques and enjoying the simple things in life. She was a compassionate, selfless and gentle soul who left an everlasting impression on those who had the opportunity of knowing her. Her infectious smile and gratitude for all things in life was truly a blessing. After 30 years at the Pueblo Army Depot, she retired, and in 1997 moved to Littleton, Colo., to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Shortly after moving to Littleton, Nancy went to work for Costco where her vivacious personality and kindness resonated with the customers and staff for the next 12 years. Nancy treasured her daughters and grandsons, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Gma, to her two grandsons, Jeremy (37) and Ashton (25). They were her world and she theirs. She would always say, "Do what's right and do it well. Be kind and help others, as the world can always use one more kind person." After 11 years on dialysis, Nancy was finished running the race, and what an amazing race she ran...like no other. She begins this next journey on her own terms with dignity and grace. She was our Wonder Woman in more ways than one. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Geraldine Nancy Lee Martinez is survived by her mother, Mercedes Lucero; brother, Richard Lucero; daughters, Tracie Lynn Blair (Graham Blair) and Jana Rae Olsen; grandchildren, Jeremy Martinez (Ashleigh Leverman) and Ashton Blair (Madison Davis). Run and play, drink coffee, ride horses and play the violin but most of all laugh until you cry. Enjoy The ride our beloved mother, grandmother, gaughter, sister and friend to all. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Drinkwine Family Mortuary.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020