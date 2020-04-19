|
|
Gilbert "Ben" Armenta,
- affectionately known as Poppy, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family on April 14, 2020, to be with our Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Armenta; and great-grandson, Aiden Armenta. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Luiz) Armenta, Gary (Brenda) Armenta and Kay Lynn Aragon; his grandchildren, Josh (Lor-raine) and Adam (Tay-lor) Aragon, Quincy (Sa-mantha) Jones, Billie (Bart) Simpson, Adrian (Brittany) and Devin (Channon) Armenta; and his great-grandchildren, Donovan, Henry, Decker, Caden, Ayla, Aspen, Sawyer and Weston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020