|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory
On Your Birthday
Gilbert James Valdez
2/5/1953 - 1/1/2014
Dad,
You held my hand
when I was small
You'd catch me
when I'd fall,
The hero of my childhood
And of latter years as well. Every time I think of you My heart just fills
with pride,
And though I'll
always miss you,
I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow,
In sunshine and in rain,
I know you're
watching over me
Until we meet again.
Dearly Loved
and Missed by,
Paul and Jessica Valdez
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020