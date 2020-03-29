Home

Gilbert Jimenez

Gilbert Jimenez Obituary
Gilbert Miguel Jimenez,
49, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Gutierrez; and father-in-law, Benito Alonzo. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Debra Jimenez; children, Moses (Sara) Jimenez, Anastasia (Alex Garza) Jimenez and Seth Parker Jimenez; grandchildren, Skylin Grace and Bryson Gilbert; mother, Valentina Lovato; siblings, Dalio Jimenez, Shanda (Victor Solano) Jimenez, Alfonso Lovato and Gabriel Gutierrez; special cousins, Robert Aguero, Theresa Diaz and Jason Gallegos; numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. At Gilberts request, cremation. No formal service will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
