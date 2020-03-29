|
Gilbert Miguel Jimenez,
- 49, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Gutierrez; and father-in-law, Benito Alonzo. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Debra Jimenez; children, Moses (Sara) Jimenez, Anastasia (Alex Garza) Jimenez and Seth Parker Jimenez; grandchildren, Skylin Grace and Bryson Gilbert; mother, Valentina Lovato; siblings, Dalio Jimenez, Shanda (Victor Solano) Jimenez, Alfonso Lovato and Gabriel Gutierrez; special cousins, Robert Aguero, Theresa Diaz and Jason Gallegos; numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. At Gilberts request, cremation. No formal service will be held.
