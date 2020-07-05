1/1
Gilbert Robertson
11/18/1932 - 06/28/2020
Gilbert Eugene (Gene) Robertson, passed away June 28, 2020 in Pueblo. He was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Lincoln, Neb., the son of Gilbert and Mildred (Shuman) Robertson. Gene graduated from College View High School, Lincoln Neb. He served in the U.S. Navy from Nov. 1952, to Nov. 1956, where he was assigned to the USS Yellowstone before making Colorado his home. He was a business owner in Pueblo for most of his life. Gene enjoyed history, sports, genealogy and visiting family and friends. He is survived by his wife and companion for over 30 years, Barbara; step- children in Pueblo; and brother, Jan (Pam) Robertson of Lincoln, Neb. Graveside service at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Gene's name.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
