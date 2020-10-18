Gilbert A. Solano,
85, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, in Avon-dale. Born April 27, 1935, in New Mexico. Preceded in death by parents, John and Frances Solano; siblings, Frances, Ramona and George; and in-laws, Charles and Maude Mon-toya. Gilbert retired from Pueblo Depot Activity and School District 70. Survived by loving wife, Leta; children, Bill and Gerard Solano, Nancy (Rick) Ortiz and Sandy (Roger) Martinez. grand-children, Kim, Justin, Nick, Pam, Rickey, Roger, Darren, Amanda and Jordan; 18 great-grand-children; siblings John Solano, Anita Espinoza and Sarah Marquez. Family would like to thank Naomi and Laura for the wonderful care provided. Mass of Chris-tian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Avondale Sacred Heart Church. Masks required and tem-peratures taken. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.