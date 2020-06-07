Gilda Martinez
Gilda Martinez, 62, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Munoz; and grandson, Oliver Archu-leta. Gilda is survived by her children, Michelle Munoz, Jacob Vasquez and A.J. (Sondra) Martinez; grandchildren, Carlos, Anjelica, Karina, Antonio, Maricella, Gabriella, Bryson and Myah; great-grandchildren, Adalyna, Justin, Lucas and soon to be born, Lucy; mother, Maria Arias; seven siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, exten-ded family and friends. Private family service with Livestream through Facebook, 6 p.m. Thursday,.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.
