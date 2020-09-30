Gladys Juanita Naumann,
98, late of Aurora, Colo., and formerly of Pueblo, went to rest in the hands of the Lord on Sept. 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Ruther-ford McCoy and Sarah Frances (Oilar) McCoy; and her husband of 65 years, Earl William Nau-mann. Born Jan. 14, 1922, in Kahoka, Mo., Gladys grew up in Ordway, Colo., and graduated from Ordway High School in 1940. Gladys was a devoted mother, wife, Sunday school tea-cher, Realtor and a former member of the Pueblo and Manzanola Church of the Nazarene since 1927. She is survived by her son, Paul David Naumann of Aurora, Colo.; grandson, Earl Ray Naumann of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing, 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 2. Graveside service following immediately afterward at Imperial Mem-orial Gardens, 5450 High-way 78 West, Pueblo. Arrangements under the direction of the Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.Imperialfunerals.com
.