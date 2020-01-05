|
Glen E. Allen, 93, passed
- away Dec. 26, 2019. Survived by wife of 73 years, Alice (Brummer) Allen; children, Bryan (Suzette) Allen, Douglas Allen and Paula (Marlan) Fender; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Parlett; brother-in-law, Michael (Gabi) Brummer; and many dear friends. Special thanks to the loving staff at Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center and Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Full notice and online condolences at MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020