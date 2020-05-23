|
|
Glen Alexander Gott, 93,
- finished his earthly journey on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Billings, Mont. Glen was born in Pueblo, on Nov. 9, 1926, to Charles Sampson Gott Sr. and Verta Lois Jackson. He is survived by his five children, George (Sandi) of Pueblo, Chris (Cherie), of Pue-blo West, John (Holly) of Red Lodge, Mont., Michelle Verquer of Colo-rado Springs, and Ken (Stephanie) of Spring, Texas.; 11 grandchildren, Matt (Shannon) of Hilliard, Ohio, Chantele (Scott) Fanning of Pue-blo West, Jennifer (J.D.) De La Torre of Pueblo, Andrew (Marni) of Billings, Mont., Adam (Rachel) of Bozeman, Mont., Allison Wasson of Rose Hill, Kan., Kyle Verquer of Layton, Utah, James (Lea) Verquer of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Bradley Verquer of Colorado Springs, and Jackson and Henry of Spring, Texas. Glen was also blessed with 15 great-grand-chil-dren and one great-great-grandson. Glen was a lifelong resident of Pue-blo, but lived in Montana in his last five years. His wife of 67 years, June, preceded him in death in 2018. Glen was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in 1945 to 1946 and the Colorado National Guard in 1947 to 1948. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Pueblo for more than 30 years. He was a member of Pueblo Christian Center for more than 50 years. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and watching wildlife. Inurnment of ashes will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Pue-blo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 23, 2020